Woman charged for evading arrest, 6 outstanding misdemeanors

Odessa Police arrested Pamela Morales-Iglesias on June 19 at approximately 12:46 p.m. for evading arrest with a prior conviction and for having six outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

After receiving an incomplete 9-1-1 call possibly involving a disturbance, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Blackshear.

OPD arrived and found 24-year-old, Pamela Morales-Iglesias. She began to leave the scene but was later caught and the arrest was made.

