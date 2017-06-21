Man identified in deadly crash in Big Spring

Odessa Police arrested Pamela Morales-Iglesias on June 19 at approximately 12:46 p.m. for evading arrest with a prior conviction and for having six outstanding misdemeanor warrants.
Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man pronounced dead at the scene of an accident south of Big Spring on Tuesday night as Marcos Garza.
The Odessa Police Department says there's an accident at Maple Ave and University Blvd at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Three were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries.
It’s been almost a decade since a consultant said some kind of baseball would be a good fit with downtown development.
The Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation has issued a water boil notice.
