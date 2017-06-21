Man identified in deadly crash in Big Spring - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Man identified in deadly crash in Big Spring

By Darby Brown, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Police Lights (Source: Raycom Media) Police Lights (Source: Raycom Media)
BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -

Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man pronounced dead at the scene of an accident south of Big Spring on Tuesday night as Marcos Garza.

Investigators believe that Graza, 57 years old, was traveling east on FM 669 at a high speed. His Ford F150 truck entered a curve and rolled. 

Powered by Frankly