UPDATE: Accident at Maple, University caused by wrong-way driver

UPDATE: Odessa Police say the accident was caused by a wrong-way driver with a one-year-old and four-year-old inside the car.



Police investigation revealed that the wrong-way driver was identified as Isidro Martinez, 21, who was driving a gray Nissan Altima westbound in the 2800 block of east University Boulevard.



According to authorities, in order to avoid a collision, the driver of the white Chevrolet Silverado, Betty Stice, 70, veered right and struck the gray Ford Expedition, driven by Julie Berta, 34, causing Martinez to strike the Silverado head on.



We’re told Martinez was taken to Medical Center Hospital with life-threatening injuries.



The one-year-old and Stice were taken to Medical Center Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The four-year-old was taken to Medical Center Hospital and then later taken to Lubbock with life-threatening injuries.



There were no injuries reported in the third car involved.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Odessa Police Department says there's an accident at the 2800 block of University Blvd as of about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.