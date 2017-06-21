UPDATE: Accident at Maple, University caused by wrong-way driver

UPDATE: Police say the accident was caused by a wrong-way driver with a one-year-old and four-year-old inside the car.

The male driver was transported in unknown condition. The one-year-old suffered nonlife-threatening injuries, while the four-year-old has serious bodily injuries.

The wrong way driver hit two other vehicles. A woman was also transferred to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no injuries reported in the third car involved.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Odessa Police Department says there's an accident at the 2800 block of University Blvd as of about 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Three were transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. The three individuals include one adult, a one-year-old and a five-year-old.

