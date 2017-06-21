Midland native signs with OSU track & field

Midland native, Latriceia Smith, signed to compete for Oklahoma State University’s track and field team on Wednesday morning.



She gathered with friends and family at her alma mater, Stanton High School, to seal the deal and celebrate her big accomplishment.



Smith has been competing at South Plains College in Levelland, Texas for the past two years. The 400-meter dash is the event that really put her under the microscope of big time track and field programs. While at SPC, Smith attained a PR of 54.6 seconds.



With a successful junior college career behind her, the 20-year-old is anxious to showcase her talent on a larger stage, the Big 12.

Smith says, “To go from a 3A high school to a junior college to D1 is a dream come true.”



Latriceia thinks she will receive the support that she needs to reach her goals on and off the track. Smith plans to continue to work towards a degree in nursing. She told us that educational aspects of OSU greatly influenced her decision.

