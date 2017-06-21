Boil water notice issued for Gardendale

The Greater Gardendale Water Supply Corporation has stated that the water has been turned back on, however a water boil notice has been issued.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required Greater Gardendale WSC, to notify customers of the need to boil their water before using. This is because of a problem with the electric distribution.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

We'll be notified when the water boil advisory is lifted.

If you have questions contact Greater Gardendale WSC 432-561-9255.

