Former Midland College coach sentenced for threatening to blow up Utah elementary school

Former Midland College basketball coach, Christopher Craig, will spend 60 more days in jail after he threatened to detonate explosives at an elementary school in Eagle Mountain, Utah, according to NBC News.

The incident happened in September 2016. In the incident, Craig, had been referring to himself as “the Radical Islamic Jihadist Muhammad Allah Al-Khidr”, entered Eagle Valley Elementary School in Utah in a ski-mask and threatened to blow up the school if the children weren’t evacuated. That led to a three hour standoff with police, after which he was booked on charges of interference with an arresting officer, failure to disclose identity, disruption of operation of a school and disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors. He was also charged with threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony.

During the course of negotiations, Craig told authorities he wanted to share his message and if he was allowed to do so, he would let officers arrest him. After speaking to negotiators, Craig allowed officers to arrest him.

A search of his car and home found that he wasn't in possession of any explosives or weapons.

Craig has been in jail since his arrest and will spend 60 more days in jail before being released.

Judge Roger Griffin ordered Craig, who has been incarcerated since his arrest in September, to spend 60 more days in the Utah County jail before being released on what Griffin called a “zero-tolerance probation” for the next five years, during which time he will be required to receive treatment for the mental illness doctors, families and lawyers believe caused the once promising basketball coach to act out as a religious fanatic in recent years.

Craig is believed to suffer from schizophrenia as well as bi-polar disorder.

Investigation shows Craig was arrested or questioned by authorities for threatening behavior back in 2013. In one case, authorities in Colorado issued a warning to church leaders regarding Craig after he described himself as an Islamist Jihadist and threatened Mormons and Catholics.

