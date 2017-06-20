Traffic Alert: Rollover reported at Loop 250 and Midkiff Rd. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Traffic Alert: Rollover reported at Loop 250 and Midkiff Rd.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Midland police vehicle (Source: KWES) Midland police vehicle (Source: KWES)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Loop 250 and Midkiff Road.

We're told a rollover accident is being reported in the area.

Officials said no one has been taken to the hospital.

However, authorities need to work to clear the vehicle from the area.

