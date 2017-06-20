Insurance Council of Texas estimates $480 million in damages from hail storm

The Midland and Odessa area suffered an estimated $480 million in damages from last week's hail storm, according to the Insurance Council of Texas.

Spokesperson Mark Hanna said that estimate is for about 35,000 vehicles, thousands of homes and commercial property.

"This is definitely a major catastrophe and probably the costliest storm to hit the Midland-Odessa area," said Hanna.

Hanna said most vehicles that saw damage were either totaled or suffered very heavy and costly damage.

Hanna compared the damage from this storm to what major cities like Dallas see.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.