After effect of hail storms still felt in Permian Basin

Prosecutors say they're treating the incident as a terror attack.
Everyone living in south Brewster County is being asked to slow down their water usage. The sheriff's office says that a water pump on the Study Butte - Terlingua public water supply has stopped working and is inoperable.
Former Midland College basketball coach, Christopher Craig, will spend 60 more days in jail after he threatened to detonate explosives at an elementary school in Eagle Mountain, Utah, according to NBC News.
It's been about a week since the strong hail storms made their way through the Permian Basin and many are still trying to pick up the pieces the damage left behind. A local roofer estimates 37,000 homes were affected and it can take months to get back to normal.
The Midland and Odessa area suffered an estimated $480 million in damages from last week's hail storm, according to the Insurance Council of Texas.
