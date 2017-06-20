South Brewster Co. residents being asked to limit water usage

Everyone living in south Brewster County is being asked to slow down their water usage.



The sheriff's office says that a water pump on the Study Butte - Terlingua public water supply has stopped working and is inoperable.



They think it could have been caused by a lightning strike.



We're told the county is working to fix the problem but it could take up to two weeks to resolve.

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, the American Red Cross will be at the South County Emergency Response Center on Wednesday to distribute drinking water to South Brewster County residents. Persons are asked to bring a copy of their water bill to insure that the water is distributed to those in need.

We're also told that the Texas Division of Emergency Management of El Paso will also be running water trucks to help keep the tanks full.

Until the repairs are complete, anybody in south Brewster County is being asked to limit water usage.



