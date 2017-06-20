Children create postcards for seniors in the community

The Midland Centennial Library has teamed up with Senior Link Midland.

As part of the Midland Centennial Library's Summer Reading Program to Build a Better World, children are creating postcards to let elders know there's someone thinking about them.

"It makes me feel happy for them because I'm helping somebody else," said Azelia Covos, 9.

This is the first time the Centennial Library is doing this activity and hope to do it again in the future.

"I came up with the idea of doing postcards then I thought, 'Okay but who do we give the postcards to?' Seniors was the first thing that popped into my head," said Centennial Library Clerk, Hannah Wade. "I feel like seniors tend to be less connected to the community. They get less of that. I thought having kids color and write notes would be a good thing to do for the seniors."

The kids told us they hope their cards will bring comfort and a smile to someone else's face.

"Grandmas and grandpas, I think will like it, and moms and dads will like it," said Sofia Lozano, 5. "When they see my card, they'll say, 'I like this little girl's drawing, it's so pretty.'"

The cards will be delivered to Meals on Wheels recipients in the upcoming weeks.

