2 Falcon Athletes recognized by conference

U.T.P.B. athletes Doug Clapperton and Jordan McDonald have been recognized by The Lone Star Conference.

They were both named 2017 L.S.C. Distinguished Scholars.

Clapperton played baseball for the falcons, McDonald played Volleyball.

According to the conference, each academic year they present a scholar athlete award to one male and one female student athlete at each member institute.

The students are selected for their accomplishments relating to athletics, scholarship and leadership.

