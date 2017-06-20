OPD: Missing woman found safe

UPDATE: Joselyn Leyva has been found safe.

---------------

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Authorities are searching for Joselyn Leyva, 40.

Leyva was last seen on May 30, 2017 at 8 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 23rd St.

Leyva is approximately 5'11" tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

Police believe Leyva may be driving a white 2014 Dodge Dart bearing Texas license plate GSM8918.

If you have any information on Leyva's whereabouts, contact Det. T. Autry at (432) 335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.