Odessa police searching for missing person

The Odessa Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing person. Julian Olivarez, 28, was last seen on June 18, 2017, at approximately 1:00 a.m. wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

The Odessa Police Department has a new chief. Michael Gerke is a 20-year veteran with the department. He was promoted throughout the years after being hired as an officer. Most recently, he served as the Deputy Chief of Operations. "I believe Gerke has the respect of the men and women of the department and as a result I believe he’ll do an excellent job of leading the department into the future. His twenty years of service to Odessa has prepared him wel...