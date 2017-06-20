New Odessa police chief appointed - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

New Odessa police chief appointed

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
(Source: KWES). (Source: KWES).

The Odessa Police Department has a new chief. 

Michael Gerke is a 20-year veteran with the department. He was promoted throughout the years after being hired as an officer. 

Most recently, he served as the Deputy Chief of Operations. 

"I believe Gerke has the respect of the men and women of the department and as a result I believe he’ll do an excellent job of leading the department into the future. His twenty years of service to Odessa has prepared him well and I’m looking forward to working with Chief Gerke,” City Manager Richard Morton said.

