World’s first splash park designed for people with special needs opens in TX

The world’s first splash park designed with special-needs people in mind has officially opened in the Lone Star State.

Morgan’s Inspiration Island in San Antonio features special waterproof wheelchairs and more than 25 elements, including rides and gardens.

The park is also ranked in the top 25 theme parks in America on TripAdvisor and is the only non-profit among the group.

The park is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and tickets are available at www.morganswonderland.com

