World’s first splash park designed for people with special needs opens in TX

Police say a scene in under control after reports of an explosion at a train station in Brussels, Belguim.
The Odessa Police Department is searching for a missing person. Authorities are searching for Joselyn Leyva, 40.
The Odessa Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing person. Julian Olivarez, 28, was last seen on June 18, 2017, at approximately 1:00 a.m. wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.
The world’s first splash park designed with special-needs people in mind has officially opened in the Lone Star State.
