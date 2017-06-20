Construction on Loop 250 in Midland to begin in June

A project to restore some Loop 250 frontage roads in Midland is scheduled to begin later in June.

Six miles of frontage roads will be rehabilitated in two sections. The first section is between the north frontage road of Interstate 20 and Highway 191. The second section is between Midkiff Road and Business 349 (Big Spring Street). Work is scheduled to be done on the intersections under overpasses at Thomason and A Street as well.

Drainage issues will also be addressed. While the dirt work won’t require lane closures, the work will require significant lane closures at various stages of the project. Ramp closures will also be needed at various stages.

As of now, dirt work is expected to start this week and paving work will start in mid-August. Traffic advisories will be posted on the district’s Twitter feed: @TxDOTOdessa.

Department of Transportation representatives are asking motorists to find alternate routes when possible as delays are likely to occur during construction. TxDOT also reminds motorists to obey warning signs and note that law enforcement presence will be increased at times in the work zones.

The project should take about eight months to be completed.

Please contact Gene Powell at gene.powell@txdot.gov or (432) 498-4746 for more information.

