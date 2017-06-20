MPD SWAT takes man into custody after threatening others

UPDATE: Midland police tells us Lee High was notified of a nearby incident.

A man was threatening to harm people in a residence near the school.

MPD SWAT was called out to the scene and were able to take him into custody without incidents.

-------------

Midland Lee High School is currently on precautionary lockdown.

School administrators this is under Midland police suggestion and can not release any more information at the time.

Viewers have reached out saying there is police presence near the school.

We will update as soon as we get more information from the Midland Police Department.

