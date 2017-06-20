MPD SWAT takes man into custody after threatening others

The Gaines County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in a search for two people who are wanted in connection with an investigation into a check forgery case. On June 5 and June 6, the two individuals cashed forged checks at several bank locations in Midland County, and one in Denver City.
Midland Lee High School is currently on precautionary lockdown.
A project to restore some Loop 250 frontage roads in Midland is scheduled to begin later in June. Six miles of frontage roads will be rehabilitated in two sections. The first section is between the north frontage road of Interstate 20 and Highway 191.
Aetna and Midland Health officials have agreed to continue their relationship through September 30, 2020. A termination date had previously been set for June 30, 2017.
A benefit will be held in honor of Bradie Gray, the Odessa College cowboy injured at the National College Rodeo Finals, on June 25 at Corky’s Bar and Grill. After multiple surgeries, Bradie Gray is continuing to improve but remains in the Intensive Care Unit.
