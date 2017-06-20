Midland Memorial Hospital and Aetna reach agreement - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

(Source: Midland Health)

Midland Memorial Hospital and Aetna reach agreement

MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Aetna and Midland Health officials have agreed to continue their relationship through September 30, 2020. A termination date had previously been set for June 30, 2017. This extension will allow for no interruptions in service for those who carry Aetna as their insurance provider.

Stephen Bowerman, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Midland Health said in a statement, “Midland Memorial Hospital was eager to maintain an ongoing relationship with Aetna and their members at reasonable rates and we were motivated to solve this issue so that our patients didn’t experience any gaps in their care.”

