Benefit bull ride in honor of injured OC bull rider

By Darby Brown, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Odessa College Athletics) (Source: Odessa College Athletics)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A benefit will be held in honor of Bradie Gray, the Odessa College cowboy injured at the National College Rodeo Finals, on June 25 at Corky’s Bar and Grill.

After multiple surgeries, Bradie Gray is continuing to improve but remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The doors for the benefit will open at 2:30 p.m. and the bull ride will start at 4:30 p.m.

The entrance fee for the event is $5 and additional donations will be accepted. There will also be a live auction.

The fee to ride a bull is $60. The entry fees will be added together, as well as a base $650, to create a pool of prize money. Half of the bounty will go to the rider, and half will go to Bradie. Riders have the option to donate the bounty to Bradie as well. The bounties and bulls currently available are as followed:

      $3,000 #591 Smooth Over

      $1,000 #328 Smooth Air

      $1,000 #18 Millworm

      $500 #12 Holy Moly

For more information or to donate to the event and cause, please contact Tom Messick at 432-853-3090 or Chris Messick at 432-638-3683. 

  • Gaines County Sheriff searching for 2 connected to bank robbery

    The Gaines County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in a search for two people who are wanted in connection with an investigation into a check forgery case. On June 5 and June 6, the two individuals cashed forged checks at several bank locations in Midland County, and one in Denver City. 

    MPD SWAT takes man into custody after threatening others

    Midland Lee High School (Source: KWES)Midland Lee High School (Source: KWES)

    Midland Lee High School is currently on precautionary lockdown. 

  • Construction on Loop 250 in Midland to begin in June

    Texas Department of Transportation Logo (Source: TXDOT)Texas Department of Transportation Logo (Source: TXDOT)

    A project to restore some Loop 250 frontage roads in Midland is scheduled to begin later in June. Six miles of frontage roads will be rehabilitated in two sections. The first section is between the north frontage road of Interstate 20 and Highway 191.

