Benefit bull ride in honor of injured OC bull rider

A benefit will be held in honor of Bradie Gray, the Odessa College cowboy injured at the National College Rodeo Finals, on June 25 at Corky’s Bar and Grill.

After multiple surgeries, Bradie Gray is continuing to improve but remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The doors for the benefit will open at 2:30 p.m. and the bull ride will start at 4:30 p.m.

The entrance fee for the event is $5 and additional donations will be accepted. There will also be a live auction.

The fee to ride a bull is $60. The entry fees will be added together, as well as a base $650, to create a pool of prize money. Half of the bounty will go to the rider, and half will go to Bradie. Riders have the option to donate the bounty to Bradie as well. The bounties and bulls currently available are as followed:

$3,000 #591 Smooth Over

$1,000 #328 Smooth Air

$1,000 #18 Millworm

$500 #12 Holy Moly

For more information or to donate to the event and cause, please contact Tom Messick at 432-853-3090 or Chris Messick at 432-638-3683.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.