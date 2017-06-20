City of Midland to host Freedom Run

The City of Midland along with Atmos Energy and the Midland Athletic Company will be hosting the Freedom Run.

The event will be held at the First Baptist Church on July 1 at. The 5K and 10K begin at 8:30 a.m.

You can register at Midlandtexas.gov/freedomrun or the day of by getting there at 6:30 a.m.

The first 200 to register are guaranteed a t-shirt and all registrants will be entered to win a GoPro camera.

The event funds will go to benefit the Midland Municipal Employee Scholarship Fund.

