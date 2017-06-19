Multiple rounds fired at residence in Hobbs

Hobbs Police Officers confirmed multiple rounds of guns were fired with one of the bullets striking the residence at 3:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Hobbs Police responded to multiple calls regarding gunshots heard in the area of the 14300 block of North San Mateo.

A resident of this block was contacted and reported that his house had been shot at and a bullet had entered his home.

Police report that no one was injured. The incident remains under investigation.

HPD asks if you have any information on the incident to contact the Hobbs Police at (575) 397-9265 or the Lea County Crime Stoppers (575) 393-8005.

