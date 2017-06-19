Odessa College bull rider recovering following serious injury at - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa College bull rider recovering following serious injury at competition

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: http://www.wranglersports.com) (Source: http://www.wranglersports.com)
(KWES) -

We have an update on the Odessa College cowboy seriously injured at the National College Rodeo finals.

We're told that after multiple surgeries Bradie Gray is continuing to improve, but still in the Intensive Care Unit.

The college tells us that his parents are with him in a Wyoming hospital.

They said they are thankful for the support they are receiving from the rodeo community and the people of Odessa.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly