Pet owners warned to get animals vaccinated for dog flu

Parts of the Louisiana coast are under a tropical storm warning.
Music, magic, and even snow cones, many Odessans turned out to Woodson Park for the end of Juneteenth.
a new digital program is meant to reduce the number of false alarm activations requiring officers to respond.
Dog flu cases are three times higher than past years across the state of Texas, it's highly contagious and potentially dangerous. Veterinarians in the Permian Basin said we haven't seen any cases yet but it could hit us soon.
