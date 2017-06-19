Odessa police release weekly outstanding warrant list

The Odessa Police Department has released their top outstanding warrant list this week.

The list features fugitives who have multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week’s list is Yvette Dominguez-Hernandez, 34, with 23 warrants.



Following behind her is Sindy Melendez, 22, with 18 warrants.

Next on the list is Francisco Maldonado, 23, with 17 warrants.

Rounding out the list is Jason Vasquez, 34, with nine outstanding warrants, and Allen Pigg, 45, with six outstanding warrants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these fugitives, contact the Odessa Police Department or go online at odessacrimestoppers.org to leave a secure tip or call (432) 333-TIPS. Any information that leads to an arrest of these fugitives could receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.