First Alert Weather Day issued for today

By Rachel Briers, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
Severe weather potential for Monday. (Source: KWES) Severe weather potential for Monday. (Source: KWES)
Today is a First Alert Weather Day.

Isolated storms will be possible this afternoon and evening.

The southern half of the viewing area could see some severe storms with the main threats being large hail and strong winds.

An isolated tornado/landspout cannot be ruled out.

