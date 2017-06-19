OPD searching for missing person

The Odessa Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing person.

Julian Olivarez, 28, was last seen on June 18, 2017, at approximately 1:00 a.m. wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

OPD describes Olivarez as 5’7” tall and 195 pounds.

He may be seen driving a gray 2012 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate #FRT2053.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts please call Detective D. Rocha at 423-335-4933 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

