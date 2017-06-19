Gaines County Sheriff searching for 2 connected to bank robbery

The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in a search for two people who are wanted in connection with an investigation into a check forgery case.

On June 5 and June 6, the two individuals cashed forged checks at several bank locations in Midland County, and one in Denver City. The checks amounted to over $12,000.

The Gaines County Sheriff’s Office says that the individuals may be homeless, their last known address was a shelter in Lubbock.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of these individuals.

Please call the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office in Seminole at 432-758-9871 or Gaines County Crime Stoppers at 432-758-9871.

