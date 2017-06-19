46-year-old woman dies during weekend hike at Big Bend National Park

A person was found dead on a Big Bend National Park trail late Sunday afternoon.

We're told two people started hiking the Dog Canyon Trail at the park.

According to the report, the two people began exhibiting signs of heat distress and dehydration around noon.

The partner of a 46-year-old woman hiked back to the trailhead to notify the park of the situation around 2:30 p.m.

That's when authorities launched a response including Park Rangers and Border Patrol Agents.

However, the woman's remains were found at 4:20 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

The cause of death has not yet been determined but authorities said heat stress is a likely factor.

The woman's name has not yet been released.

Big Bend National Park’s staff is saddened by this loss of life, and extends their sympathies to the friends and family of the deceased.

