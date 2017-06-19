Former BSHS principal will return

The Big Spring Independent School District announced that Mike Ritchey will be returning to Big Spring High School to serve as its principal. This will be the third time Ritchey has held the position.

He served from 2001 until the summer of 2007, when he left to become the district’s Athletic Director. Ritchey returned as BSHS principal a few months later in spring of 2008 and served until entering retirement last summer.

Chris Wigington, Big Spring ISD Superintendent announced in a statement, “We are delighted that Mr. Ritchey has decided to come out of retirement and look forward to having our students and staff benefit from his considerable expertise and experience.”

