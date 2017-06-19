MPD’s alarm permit program now online

The Midland Police Department received 6,746 alarm calls in 2016, 82 percent of which were false alarms. In an effort to reduce these false alarms, a new online tool has been created.

Citizens can now apply and purchase alarm permits online at www.famspermit.com/midland

Required alarm permits require a fee of $20 for residents and $25 for commercial locations. These permits must be renewed annually for an additional fee. MPD will respond to up to five false alarms each year for no additional fine, but if the number exceeds five expect at $50 fee.

MPD encourages you to call 888-250-5690 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for any questions related to this new program.

