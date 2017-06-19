2-year-old hospitalized after near-drowning

Odessa parents found their 2-year-old son unresponsive in their swimming pool on Sunday evening. Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue arrived at the 3100 block of North Adams at approximately 5:30 p.m. The parents did remove their son from the pool and performed CPR before medics arrived.

OPD says that the boy was transported to Medical Center Hospital and later transported to Lubbock with life-threatening injuries.

The situation remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.