Man charged after assaulting an OPD Officer, security guard

An Odessa man has been charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, aggravated assault on a security guard and for evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Aaron Palma, 26 years old, passed out behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram at the Whataburger on 42nd Street on Sunday. Police knocked on his window and advised Palma to step out of the vehicle. Palma refused and put the car into drive attempting to flee the scene.

Palma then hit Corporal Shirley with the vehicle. Corporal Shirley rolled off the vehicle and fell into the wall of the Whataburger sustaining injuries on his right leg and hip. The Whataburger security guard was also hit by Palma’s vehicle.

Palma drove away but stopped by Market Street. He was then charged, arrested, and transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.