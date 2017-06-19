A/C problems limiting city hall hours in Odessa

Odessa's City Hall hours this week, June 19 through 23, will be 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

City officials said the change in hours is due to the air conditioner not working and repairs being made.

Utility payments can be made online at Odessa-tx.gov, in person at the kiosk located on the south side of City Hall, 411 West Eighth Street, or by calling (432) 335-3204.

A reminder offices located inside City Hall include Human Resources, Billing & Collection, Building Inspection, Purchasing, Finance, Legal, Planning, Public Works, City Manager’s Office and Congressman Mike Conaway’s office.

You're asked to be patient with the temporary hours this week.

