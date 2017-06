Midland RockHounds Heath Fillmyer pitched 5.2 innings giving up just one earned run.



Final Score

RockHounds: 2

Frisco RoughRiders: 1

Stats

Beau Taylor: (2-4) (2 RBI)

Heath Fillmyer: (5.2 IP) (1 ER)

Lou Trivino: (WP) (2.1 IP) (0 ER)

RockHounds record improves to 35-34.

