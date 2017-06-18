Navy servicewoman serves, all thanks to her father - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Navy servicewoman serves, all thanks to her father

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Jamie talks to Megan on FaceTime (Source: KWES) Jamie talks to Megan on FaceTime (Source: KWES)
Megan and Jamie (Source: Megan May) Megan and Jamie (Source: Megan May)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

On Father's Day, when many Americans are honoring their dads, one Navy servicewoman is making sure her dad doesn’t feel the miles between them on his special day.

"I was always a daddy's girl," said Megan May. May is stationed on Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida.

"She needed to go. She needed to graduate, she needed to live life 100%, leave Midland and see the world, make your own path but I'm only a phone call away,” said her father, Jamie May. “She still calls me."

But she, like many who are active duty, wasn’t able to spend Father's Day with her dad on Sunday. Although hundreds of miles sit between them, she still let him know how much he meant to her through a video.

"He always says, ‘Have a Great Navy Day!,’ I'm like, ‘You're such a boot,’” Megan said. “He’s definitely my inspiration and put me where I am today."

"That's the thing about kiddos, regardless of wherever they are, you never give up on them," said Jamie.

Jamie served in the Navy in 1993. After Megan graduated, that's when she decided to follow his footsteps and joined in 2015."I was a little kid, I was like, ‘Oh you get to go on big ships and go around the world!’ But that's going to be hard work. But he [my dad], is a hard worker and I'm a hard worker so I thought why not?”

With distance not stopping their dad and daughter bonding, she said he's the reason why she makes it through every single day.

“If I have a problem, I always call and vent to him,” she said. “He's always calming me down."

"This is a dad's dream, he pushes all of his life, everything he has, nothing is on the table. 100%. When you give 100%, you say, ‘It's your turn, let's see how it works,’" said Jamie. "They're going to fail, succeed, but this right here, this is my present, saying ‘Bravo Zulu, dad!’"

Being separated from her father may be one of the hardest parts about being in the service, there's one thing that's never far away: love.

"You have a good Navy day," Jamie tells Megan on Facetime. “I love you.”

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Gunmen attack resort in Mali's capital, killing 2

    Gunmen attack resort in Mali's capital, killing 2

    Sunday, June 18 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-06-18 19:04:14 GMT
    Monday, June 19 2017 1:06 AM EDT2017-06-19 05:06:02 GMT

    A security official says suspected jihadists in Mali's capital have attacked a resort that is popular with foreigners on the weekends.

    A security official says suspected jihadists in Mali's capital have attacked a resort that is popular with foreigners on the weekends.

  • Pentagon: US shoots down Syrian aircraft for first time

    Pentagon: US shoots down Syrian aircraft for first time

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:36:42 GMT
    Monday, June 19 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-06-19 05:05:09 GMT
    The US military on Sunday shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants, an action that appeared to mark a new escalation of the conflict. (Source: CNN)The US military on Sunday shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants, an action that appeared to mark a new escalation of the conflict. (Source: CNN)

    The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.

    The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.

  • BREAKING

    ETX authorities investigating apparent suicide of suspect in 2 slayings in Shreveport

    ETX authorities investigating apparent suicide of suspect in 2 slayings in Shreveport

    Sunday, June 18 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-06-19 01:00:49 GMT
    Shreveport police say 39-year-old Tara Wren, of Shreveport, was found dead on the front lawn and 54-year-old Eric Cox, of Keithville, was found dead in a room June 18 at this residence in the 3500 block of Junior Place. (Source: KSLA News 12)Shreveport police say 39-year-old Tara Wren, of Shreveport, was found dead on the front lawn and 54-year-old Eric Cox, of Keithville, was found dead in a room June 18 at this residence in the 3500 block of Junior Place. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    Harrison County, Texas, authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a man Shreveport police think killed two people in their city Sunday morning, an SPD spokesman said.

    Harrison County, Texas, authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a man Shreveport police think killed two people in their city Sunday morning, an SPD spokesman said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly