Navy servicewoman serves, all thanks to her father

A security official says suspected jihadists in Mali's capital have attacked a resort that is popular with foreigners on the weekends.
The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.
Harrison County, Texas, authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a man Shreveport police think killed two people in their city Sunday morning, an SPD spokesman said.
On Father's Day, when many Americans are honoring their dads, one Navy servicewoman is making sure her dad doesn’t feel the miles between them on his special day.
A West Odessa woman is dead and two others injured following a rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Southwest Odessa.Odessa police and Odessa Fire and rescue responded to the 4000 block of West Highway 80 just after 3 p.m.
