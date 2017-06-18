West Odessa woman killed, two others injured in rollover crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

West Odessa woman killed, two others injured in rollover crash

By Chelsey Trahan, Reporter
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A West Odessa woman is dead and two others injured following a rollover crash Saturday afternoon in Southwest Odessa.

Odessa police and Odessa Fire and rescue responded to the 4000 block of West Highway 80 just after 3 p.m.

Authorities say Lucas Martinez, 18, was driving eastbound in the outside lane of West Highway 80 when he made an unsafe lane change and hit a car, driven by Janet Huston, 58, who was driving in the inside lane.

The back passenger of the car, Vanessa Long, 47, was ejected. Long was taken to Medical Center Hospital, where she died.

Huston and Dorris Boiles, 57, were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash in ongoing.

