SLIDESHOW: Tornado touches down in Upton Co. - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

SLIDESHOW: Tornado touches down in Upton Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
UPTON COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A tornado touched down in Upton County this evening. 

We're told the tornado touched down in the open country south of Highway 67. 

No damage has been reported. 

Here are just some of the photos you've sent us of the tornado. If you have any pictures, please click here to submit them to us. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Gunmen attack resort in Mali's capital, killing 2

    Gunmen attack resort in Mali's capital, killing 2

    Sunday, June 18 2017 3:04 PM EDT2017-06-18 19:04:14 GMT
    Monday, June 19 2017 1:06 AM EDT2017-06-19 05:06:02 GMT

    A security official says suspected jihadists in Mali's capital have attacked a resort that is popular with foreigners on the weekends.

    A security official says suspected jihadists in Mali's capital have attacked a resort that is popular with foreigners on the weekends.

  • Pentagon: US shoots down Syrian aircraft for first time

    Pentagon: US shoots down Syrian aircraft for first time

    Sunday, June 18 2017 5:36 PM EDT2017-06-18 21:36:42 GMT
    Monday, June 19 2017 1:05 AM EDT2017-06-19 05:05:09 GMT
    The US military on Sunday shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants, an action that appeared to mark a new escalation of the conflict. (Source: CNN)The US military on Sunday shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants, an action that appeared to mark a new escalation of the conflict. (Source: CNN)

    The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.

    The U.S. military says it has shot down a Syrian Air Force fighter jet that bombed local forces aligned with the Americans in the fight against Islamic State militants.

  • BREAKING

    ETX authorities investigating apparent suicide of suspect in 2 slayings in Shreveport

    ETX authorities investigating apparent suicide of suspect in 2 slayings in Shreveport

    Sunday, June 18 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-06-19 01:00:49 GMT
    Shreveport police say 39-year-old Tara Wren, of Shreveport, was found dead on the front lawn and 54-year-old Eric Cox, of Keithville, was found dead in a room June 18 at this residence in the 3500 block of Junior Place. (Source: KSLA News 12)Shreveport police say 39-year-old Tara Wren, of Shreveport, was found dead on the front lawn and 54-year-old Eric Cox, of Keithville, was found dead in a room June 18 at this residence in the 3500 block of Junior Place. (Source: KSLA News 12)

    Harrison County, Texas, authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a man Shreveport police think killed two people in their city Sunday morning, an SPD spokesman said.

    Harrison County, Texas, authorities are investigating the apparent suicide of a man Shreveport police think killed two people in their city Sunday morning, an SPD spokesman said.

    •   
Powered by Frankly