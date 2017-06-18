New record high set for Midland on Saturday

Triple digit heat Saturday afternoon led to a new record high temperature set in Midland.

Many areas across west Texas and southeast New Mexico experienced triple digit temperatures this afternoon and evening. Some locations reached highs over 110 degrees.

As a result, a new record high was set at the Midland International Airport of 111 degrees. This temperature breaks the old record of 108 degrees set back in 2011.

