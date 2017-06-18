New record high set for Midland on Saturday

Triple digit heat Saturday afternoon led to a new record high temperature set in Midland.
Many areas across west Texas and southeast New Mexico experienced triple digit temperatures this afternoon and evening. Some locations reached highs over 110 degrees.
Triple digit heat Saturday afternoon led to a new record high temperature set in Midland.
Many areas across west Texas and southeast New Mexico experienced triple digit temperatures this afternoon and evening. Some locations reached highs over 110 degrees.
The bittersweet sign war between a local Wendy's and Pure Water and Tea Company has ended, fortunately with no bloodshed.
The bittersweet sign war between a local Wendy's and Pure Water and Tea Company has ended, fortunately with no bloodshed.
Father's Day is a time when kids spend quality time with their dads but it was a special night at the City of Odessa's Daddy Daughter Dance.
Father's Day is a time when kids spend quality time with their dads but it was a special night at the City of Odessa's Daddy Daughter Dance.
The Midland Police Department is investigating an item left at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Big Spring St. A store employee tells us a customer took an item out of their car and left it there.
The Midland Police Department is investigating an item left at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Big Spring St. A store employee tells us a customer took an item out of their car and left it there.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.