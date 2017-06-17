Daddy Daughter Dance celebrates Father's Day

Father's Day is a time when kids spend quality time with their dads but it was a special night at the City of Odessa's Daddy Daughter Dance.
Father's Day is a time when kids spend quality time with their dads but it was a special night at the City of Odessa's Daddy Daughter Dance.
The Midland Police Department is investigating an item left at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Big Spring St. A store employee tells us a customer took an item out of their car and left it there.
The Midland Police Department is investigating an item left at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Big Spring St. A store employee tells us a customer took an item out of their car and left it there.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
Officers are called to do a lot in the line of duty. And now, a group of East Texas officers can add snake charmers to the list. Diboll police were recently called out to retrieve
Officers are called to do a lot in the line of duty. And now, a group of East Texas officers can add snake charmers to the list. Diboll police were recently called out to retrieve
UPDATE: Odessa police is reporting that Patricia Cone was located this afternoon in the area of University Blvd. and Grandview Ave.
UPDATE: Odessa police is reporting that Patricia Cone was located this afternoon in the area of University Blvd. and Grandview Ave.