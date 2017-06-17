POLICE: Suspicious item appears to have pump, liquid, wires running through it

The Midland Police Department is investigating an item left at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Big Spring St, according to an employee of the store.

The employee tells us a customer took an item out of their car and left it there.

Police say the item appears to have a pump, liquid and wires going through it. The officer who approached it couldn't tell what it was.

Police are preparing to X-Ray the item.

