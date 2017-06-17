6 RockHounds named to all star team

Midland RockHounds Pitcher Kyle Finnegan talks about being selected to the all star team. (Source: KWES)

Six Midland RockHounds have been named to The Texas League All Star Team.

They are, Tyler Marincov, Lou Trivino, Kyle Finnegan, BJ Boyd, Viosergy Rosa and Max Shrock.

What does it mean to them to be named to the all star team.

Tyler Marincov says. " I think that the ability of our team to get on base and get hits and produce runs, that kind of just has a snowball affect on everyone else. Props to them. "

Kyle Finnegan says. "Baseball is a team sport so you are really a product of the environment around you. All of us could not be here without the fans, the community, the front office staff ,all the way to down, the grounds crew, managers, coaches and especially our teammates. So I just feel really honored to represent the rockhounds. "

" I'm very thankful, I have not been on an all star team since I have been a pro. Last time was in high school, so I'm very very thankful that I was able to have a pretty good start to my season so far and it really means a lot for sure." says Lou Trivino.

The Texas League All Star Game will be June 27th at The Dr. Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas.

