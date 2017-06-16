Odessa police need your help locating elderly woman

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating an elderly woman.

Authorities are looking for Patricia Cone, 95.

We're told Cone was supposed to return to Parks Legado today at 12:30 p.m. for medication but failed to do so.

Authorities said Patricia could possibly be with John Cone, who is her son, and are possibly driving a gold and beige 2005 Honda Accord.

Patricia is described as white female, approximately 5' tall and 125 pounds. John is described as a white male, in his 40's with dyed and black and brown hair.

Authorities said very little information is known about John Cone.

If you know where Patricia may be, contact Odessa police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

