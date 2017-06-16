Insurance companies offering inspections, support following hail storm

Insurance companies are filling up Ratliff Stadium this weekend inspecting vehicles damaged by hail this week. State Farm will be one of them.

"I've been doing this for 28 years; this is the worst storm I've ever seen. I referred to it as the mother of all storms," said Mike Podzemny, Owner/Agent for State Farm.

The mother of all storms this week caused a lot of damage and left insurance offices like State Farm off JBS Parkway in Odessa pretty busy.

"I can estimate just out of this office, we probably turned in around 300-350 claims," said Podzemny.

Many of those claims were damaged vehicles, so now State Farm and almost 50 agents will be at Ratliff Stadium inspecting those damages for customers so they can get it fixed right away.

"We're going to be looking for dents. We're going to be looking for glass," said Podzemny.

In 2015, the company did the same exact thing at a Lowe's lot and that year State Farm says in 2016, there were 145,000 hail damage claims made across the state.

"When you have storms like this one that are so damaging, it can be difficult. We know it's tough on our people. We know it tough on our clients," said Podzemny.

Agents like Podzemny want to make sure those same customers get their cars back to normal.

"Once we're fully operational, and we will start tomorrow (Saturday), we plan on running 200 autos a day through that facility," said Podzemny.

Adjustors will be out at Ratliff seven days a week from 7 a.m- 7 p.m. State Farm customers are by appointment only.

