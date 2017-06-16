Investigation continues into massive home fire in Midland

We have an update on the massive fire at a home in Midland on Thursday.



We're told the fire marshal's office is investigating.



However, authorities said there's a slim chance of finding out what happened because the site was burned to the ground.



Only a couple of charred support beams are left standing.



Nobody was living in the home as it was still under construction.



We'll keep you up to date on the investigation as it moves forward.



