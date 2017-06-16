Consider This: High winds, hail and now the heat

Lawmakers are returning to the Capitol and, they hope, to some semblance of normalcy a day after a rifle-wielding attacker opened fire on Republican lawmakers as they practiced for a charity baseball game.
The Russian military claims it has killed the leader of the Islamic State group, other militant leaders.
The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating an elderly woman. Authorities are looking for Patricia Cone, 95.
The heat will stick around the Permian Basin into Saturday. Temperatures are expected to rise above 100 degrees and up to 115 degrees in some areas.
We have an update on the massive fire at a home in Midland on Thursday. We're told the fire marshal's office is investigating.
