Educate Midland introduces a new plan for childhood learning

Schools out for the summer, but some Midland community members have their eyes on next year and beyond.

Educate Midland announced a new plan aimed at improving childhood learning. The group along with others set up goals to expand educational offices, sponsoring a kinder camp and opening little free libraries.

Knowing the young children in the district are the future, officials say they wanted to get the ball rolling now.

Pervis Evans, the executive director of Educate Midland said, “studies show that 90 percent of brain development happens at the first five years of a child’s life. So obviously, they aren’t in K through 12 at that time but there’s a lot of activity going on. The learning starts in the womb and at birth.”

Officials tell us this plan was talked about for the last few months.

