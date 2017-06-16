Accident reported at Loop 250

A three-car crash occurred at Loop 250 on Friday evening causing traffic to back up.

A black BMW, black Chevy Silverado, and gray Chevy Silverado were traveling in the outside lane on the main lane of the Loop. The gray Chevy attempted to make a lane change and collided with the black Chevy. The black Chevy spun and struck the black BMW. No one was injured. The gray and black Chevys are being towed.

