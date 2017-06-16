UTPB Stem Acadamy hosts kids day

Some Midland kids got the chance to explore a science lab, on the back of a mobile science trailer on Friday.

Texas Alliance for Minority in Engineering, or TAME, came through town on an 18-wheeler.

Kids got to explore 20 different exhibits, at five stations; space, energy, biotechnology, weather, and aerodynamics.

TAME hopes to encourage kids into pursing college degrees and careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Vj Willis, Tame Trailblazer facilitator told us "A lot of people get the mindset that, 'well, college is pretty expensive and I really can't afford that’, and I’m not sure I’d be interested in anything that requires me to go to college. Make that kind of investment in my time.' but when we explain them to them, they have the opportunity to make some really good money and that there are scholarships and grants available out there. And in this country and in the state of Texas, if you want to go to college you can manage it.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.